Steph and Ayesha Curry Take Their Family to Hawaii After NBA Championship — See Pics!

Stephen Curry is still basking in the glory of leading the Golden State Warriors to another NBA title, and the two-time league MVP headed out to Hawaii with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their adorable kids, 4-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Ryan, to celebrate!

Ayesha shared some super cute snapshots from the fun family vacay to the Aloha State, where they stopped by Ayesha’s restaurant, International Smoke. The mother of two kicked things off with a pic of their private jet.

“Hawaii here we come,” she captioned the photo, which she shared to her Instagram story on Monday.

WATCH: NBA’s Cutest Couple Steph and Ayesha Curry Kick Off the Summer on ‘Ayesha’s Home Kitchen’

Ayesha later shared a super cute pic of Ryan, writing, “Lashes and lips on fleek!”

Steph shared some precious pics to his Instagram story as well, showing the family enjoying the beach, dining on some “Poi Doughnuts,” and drinking cocktails out of spam cans.

The 29-year-old basketball star also snapped a pic with his wife at International Smoke, which he captioned, “Friends of the chef.”

WATCH: Ayesha Curry Gets Candid About Food, Family and Why She’s Just Getting Started

He also shared a snapshot from a promotional photo shoot Ayesha posed for, and promoted his wife’s upcoming book signing, encouraging fans to come by on Tuesday to see the entrepreneurial restaurateur.

While hanging out in Hawaii, Steph also tweeted a photo from the Warriors’ big night back on June 12, in which he’s holding Riley as he celebrates with his team.

WATCH: Steph Curry’s Adorable Daughters Riley and Ryan Steal the Show at Warriors Championship Parade

“Week old but man, still everything! #dubnation,” Curry captioned the pic.

For more on the NBA champ’s adorable family, check out the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories