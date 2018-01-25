Star Sightings: Nick Jonas Does Vegas, Sofia Richie Parties in LA, 'Lady Bird' Stars Reunite & More!

We’re fully into 2018, and stars have been getting into the new year by living large from coast to coast.

Nick Jonas dined at Hakkasan Las Vegas inside the MGM Grand on Jan. 19. Arriving to the restaurant around 10 p.m. with a small group, the “Chains” singer looked quite handsome in a gray suede jacket and black jeans. Jonas — who was in high spirits the whole night — and his crew enjoyed menu items like jasmine tea-smoked beef rib, steamed dim sum and Sanpei Chilean sea bass.

Joe Janet

Over in Los Angeles, Jamie Foxx arrived in style to the Casper x American Airlines partnership launch at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, on Jan. 18.

Vivien Best/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster joined celebs like Paula Patton, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Samantha Ronson and Erin and Sara Foster at Krug Journey Malibu, which was hosted by fashion designer Naeem Khan, Leslie Odom Jr. and Chef Ludo Lefebvre at the home of Hope and Robert Smith on Jan. 18.

John Philp Thomas/BFA

And Sofia Richie was among the guests at the second installation of Lost in Music, a campaign that delivers new music experiences to fans utilizing Sony’s latest technologies, at Avalon Hollywood on Jan. 19. The event was headlined by Khalid and also featured performances by London On Da Track and H.E.R.

Michael Simon/Startraks

Also on the music front, Marcus Mumford put on a killer performance while playing with his band, Mumford & Sons, at iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego concert, sponsored by SoFI, at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 19. The British singer energetically ran through the crowd at one point as the rock group performed their hits like “I Will Wait” and “Little Lion Man.” Other bands that hit the stage included The National, Dashboard Confessional and Walk the Moon, and before the show, iHeartMedia President John Sykes and SoFi CMO Joanne Bradford held a fireside chat discussing their respective career paths to an exclusive group of SoFi members.

Rob Hoffman for iHeartRadio

Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw celebrated the grand opening of Nashville Underground in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 17.

bassphotography.com

SZA kicked off the launch of the MasterCard House in New York City on Jan. 22. The event was a lead-up to the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, being held at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Macklemore performed at WeWork’s Creator Awards Global Finals on Jan. 17, where $ 4.22 million in funding was given to eight startups and non-profits in front of a panel of judges.

Getty Images

Justine Skye threw a Tumblr IRL party, presented by Roc Nation and NUDESTIX, where she performed and celebrated the release of her new album, ULTRAVIOLET, at Lightbox in New York City on Jan. 20.

Setor Tsikudo/Roc Nation

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks roared into The Points Guy’s TPG Soundtracks Pre-GRAMMY Party at Public Arts in New York City on Jan. 23, which featured a performance by rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Points Guy

Another RHOA lady, Eva Marcille, enjoyed a night out, joining Garmandy Candelario of Univision’s La Bandaat the Urban Skin RX Target Launch Event in New York City on Jan. 18.

Leon Williams

As we’re in the throes of awards season, there were also plenty of parties to be had this week.

Lady Birdco-stars Laurie Metcalf and Saoirse Ronan reunited at Entertainment Weekly’s official celebration honoring Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont on Jan. 20.

Getty Images

Danielle Savre — star of Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff on ABC, which premieres March 22 — wowed in Luciana Balderrama at the same EW bash.

–

Jim Gaffigan and his wife, Jeannie, attended the 2018 WebMD Health Heroes Awards at WebMD Headquarters in New York City on Jan. 22. During the ceremony, the pair addressed the audience, with Gaffigan saying, “Less than one year ago, our lives were forever changed. My wife, Jeannie, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She’s probably one of the few people to come out of an MRI with new comedy material.”

Kris Connor/Getty Images for WebMD

Meanwhile, model Winnie Harlow went for a super ‘90s look while out in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 20, pairing a Tommy Hilfiger color block jacket and logo tee with distressed denim and a MCM belt bag.

Plus, the 2018 Winter Olympic Games will be kicking off in PyeongChang, South Korea, soon, but speed skater Apolo Ohno still paid a visit to Wall Miami on Jan. 19, where he hung out with friends like Crypto currency founder Takashi Nayagi and posed with fans.

Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below.

