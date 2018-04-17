South Korean officials may visit North Korea before summit

Senior South Korean officials may visit Pyongyang ahead of next week’s summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a senior South Korean official said on Tuesday.

Seoul and Pyongyang are discussing the wording of a possible joint statement to be released at the summit on April 27, the official said.

Likely agenda topics include the North’s nuclear weapons programme and general inter-Korean relations, but any joint economic efforts are unlikely to be discussed, he said.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s Munhwa Ilbo newspaper reported the two sides had been discussing plans for a permanent end to the war at the North-South summit, citing an unidentified South Korean official with knowledge of the matter.

CBC | World News