South Carolina train crash leaves 2 dead, 80 hurt

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and about 80 people injured.

Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the trains collided in Cayce around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The two people who died were both on board the passenger train, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Cahill said the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed on Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami. There were eight crew members and about 140 passengers on board

Lexington County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Myrick said deputies took the uninjured in patrol cars to a shelter.

Cahill said about 5,000 gallons (22,730 litres) of fuel had leaked from the trains but the spill has been contained.

The wreck happened near a rail yard where several secondary tracks branch off for train cars to be unloaded.

Investigators don’t know if the Amtrak train was diverted from its track. U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigators were on their way to the crash site in Cayce, 16 kilometres south of Columbia.

