Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Adopt Adorable New Puppy Named Waldo Picasso

Sophie Turner and fiancé Joe Jonas have adopted a new dog into their little family, and their new pup is truly adorable.

The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with some photos of their cute puppy, Waldo Picasso Jonas. One photo is of Turner embracing the Alaskan Klee Kai in a loving hug, while the other photo shows Waldo sitting alongside the couple’s other pooch, Porky Basquiat Jonas.

“Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas,” Turner wrote, tagging Waldo’s personal Instagram handle in the caption, because of course their awesome dog has his own Instagram.

Venturing over to Waldo’s Instagram page, the inquisitive canine has only one photo so far, and it’s of Waldo and Porky sniffing eachother through a window. The photo is adorably captioned, “Bruthuz” along with a fist bump emoji.

Meanwhile, the official announcement regarding Waldo’s adoption was posted by Porky’s personal Instagram, which Turner and Jonas started in September. In a super cute photo of the nearly identical dogs, it was revealed that Waldo is actually Porky’s real, biological brother.

“I’d like to make an announcement. Me, my parents and I have adopted my actual brother from the same litter,” the photo caption reads. “Please welcome my little brother @waldopicassojonas.”

The adoption of this new pet comes exactly six months after the 28-year-old singer and the 22-year-old actress revealed that they had gotten engaged after nearly a year of dating.

Jonas revealed the news with a photo of Turner’s hand sporting an impressively large sparkler, alongside the caption “She said yes.” Turner shared the same photo, writing, “I said yes.”

