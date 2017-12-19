Sophia Bush Gets Real About Leaving 'Chicago PD': 'It Was My Dream Job and I Was Miserable'

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Fans were left saddened and a bit confused when Sophia Bush left Chicago PD at the end of the show’s fourth season. The 35-year-old actress has yet to directly address why she exited the hit NBC drama, and she’s still not ready to fully reveal her decision. She did, however, give a little insight into her decision to step away from her role as Detective Erin Lindsay during an appearance on this week’s episode of Refinery29’s UnStyled podcast. “I don’t have to give everyone the specific…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed