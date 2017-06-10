Sofia Richie Spotted With Scott Disick Again, Says They're 'Just Friends'

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick — together again!

The two were photographed together in Malibu, California, on Friday, appearing cuddly and cute while leaving Nobu, a swanky oceanfront restaurant.

WATCH: Scott Disick Gets Cozy With Sofia Richie in Cannes Two Days After Making Out With Her Stylist

Richie opted for comfort for the occasion, sporting a black Adidas sweatshirt and matching athletic pants, shading her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. Disick also went for comfy and casual, rocking a bright blue bomber jacket, white T-shirt and denim jeans.

Although Richie was seen clinging onto Disick’s arm, it appears the gesture was simply out of friendship. The two were also joined by Chloe Bartoli, Richie’s stylist and Disick’s former flame.

Quickly after the photos were released, Richie took to Twitter to shut down rumors that her and Lord Disick are more than close pals.

“The last time I’m gonna say it,” she wrote. “Scott and I are just friends. I’m single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax.”