Soccer star George Weah wins Liberian presidential election

Former soccer star George Weah has defeated Vice President Joseph Boakai to win Liberia’s presidential run-off election and succeed incumbent Ellen Johnson Sirleaf next month, marking the country’s first democratic transition in over 70 years.

With 98.1 per cent of the vote counted, Weah led with 61.5 per cent to Boakai’s 38.5 per cent, Jerome Korkoyah, chairperson of the National Election Commission, told reporters in the capital Monrovia on Thursday.

At his party headquarters outside Monrovia, tears streamed down Weah’s face as he greeted supporters from a balcony. Outside, young fans ran through the streets and car horns blared as dusk fell over the city.

Joseph Boakai, who ran against Weah, served as vice president for 12 years. (Seyllou/AFP/Getty Images)

“Success for George Weah is victory for the whole country,” Randall Zarkpah, 47-year-old engineer, said as he walked home with his young son.

“When you feel sick for some time and you receive proper medication — that is how I feel now. He will be good for our country. He is King George!”

Weah grew up in Clara Town slum in Monrovia and went on to become the only African to win FIFA World Player of the Year, starring for AC Milan, Paris St Germain and Chelsea.

Supporters of George Weah, candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change party, celebrate after the announcement of the presidential election results in Monrovia. (Thierry Gouegnon/Reuters)

His rags-to-riches story helped him tap into dissatisfaction with Johnson Sirleaf’s 12-year tenure. Sirleaf drew a line under years of civil war but drew criticism for failing to root out corruption or persistent poverty.

Concerns over running mate

Weah’s critics, however, say he has offered few concrete policy proposals. His choice of running mate Jewel Howard-Taylor — ex-wife of Charles Taylor, the former president and warlord serving 50 years in Britain for war crimes in neighbouring Sierra Leone — has also raised eyebrows.

“I think Weah is not fit for the work. He will see it,” said Anthony Mason, 34, who had gathered at the headquarters of Boakai’s Unity Party for the results.

Weah, 51, looked set to sweep 14 of Liberia’s 15 counties in the runoff. Turnout in Tuesday’s vote stood at 56 per cent, the election commission said.

Earlier on Thursday, Boakai, 73, said he doubted that the vote was “free, fair and transparent” but did not elaborate. He did not say whether he might challenge the eventual result.

The second round was delayed by more than a month after the third-place finisher in October’s first round, backed by Boakai, alleged fraud. Liberia’s Supreme Court ultimately rejected the challenge.

The U.S.-based Carter Center and National Democratic Institute said on Thursday there were notable improvements in the handling of the runoff, echoing positive assessments from other international observers.

Founded by freed U.S. slaves in 1847, Liberia is Africa’s oldest modern republic. But the last democratic transfer of power occurred in 1944, a military coup took place in 1980 and a 14-year civil war ended only in 2003.

CBC | World News