So long Rex: Bills fire coach Ryan 1 game before end of season

The Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs.

Bills officials announced Ryan’s firing on Twitter on Tuesday, after a Week 16 loss to the Dolphins dropped the Bills to 7-8 and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention. The loss extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons.

Assistant head coach and offensive co-ordinator Anthony Lynn takes over as the interim, and is expected to be a candidate to replace Ryan on a full-time basis. The Bills close the season in a mean-nothing game on Sunday at the New York Jets (4-11).

Lynn is a longtime Ryan assistant and was promoted to offensive co-ordinator after Ryan fired Greg Roman following an 0-2 start.

Team owner Terry Pegula reached the decision over the weekend and informed Ryan during the team’s day off on Tuesday.

“We mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now,” Pegula said in a statement released by the team. “These decisions are never easy.”

Pegula then noted his wife in saying: “Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to western New York.”

Ryan was 15-16 in two seasons with Buffalo.

The Bills also said on Twitter that Ryan’s brother, Rob Ryan, was fired from his position as an assistant head coach with the responsibility to oversee defence. Rob was hired in January to improve a defence that finished 19th in the NFL last year.

Rex Ryan came to Buffalo saying this would be his last job after six seasons with the Jets.

The Bills owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, hired Ryan as a defensive specialist with the belief that he could bring the team back to relevance.

Playoff drought continues

Buffalo’s drought is tied for the fifth-longest in league history, and the longest since the New Orleans Saints failed to make the playoffs during their first 20 NFL seasons (1967-86).

The Pegulas are now on their third head coach since October 2014, when they finalized purchasing the Bills from the estate of late Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson.

Ryan replaced Doug Marrone, who opted out of his contract following a 9-7 finish in 2014.

The Pegulas made the decision to fire Ryan after attending Saturday’s game and then spending Christmas at their second home in the Adirondacks.

Though Buffalo’s offence has featured the NFL’s top running attacks over the past two seasons, Ryan was undone by his failings on defence, which was supposed to be his specialty.

Last year, the Bills finished 19th in yards allowed — the worst ranking for Ryan in his 11 years as a head coach or co-ordinator. Buffalo also managed just 21 sacks, a franchise-low for a 16-game season, and after the defence led the NFL with 54 the previous season under co-ordinator Jim Schwartz.

The defence has underperformed once again this year, despite Ryan’s off-season vows that it would be markedly improved.

The Bills have allowed 30 or more points five times and allowed more than 400 yards four times, both matching last year’s total.

Worse still, Buffalo has been porous against the run having given up 200 yards rushing to an opponent three times this season. Miami’s Jay Ajayi did it twice, including a 206-yard outing on Saturday. And Le’Veon Bell had 236 yards rushing — the most against Buffalo in franchise history — in Pittsburgh’s 27-20 win at Buffalo on Dec. 11.

Add in Ajayi’s 214 yards rushing in Miami’s 28-25 win in October, and the three rushing performances rank among the top-six worst against Buffalo.

CBC | Sports News