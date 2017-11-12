'SNL' Tackles Hollywood Sexual Harassment Scandal With Visit From H.R. in Brilliant 'Weekend Update' Sketch— November 12, 2017
Claire’s follow-up question concerns consent. Holding up a photograph of a random professionally dressed woman, the HR rep asks, “So, you run into your co-worker at the office. Now, is she – A: Giving you a seductive look that says, ‘Hey, come get this.’ B: She said no before, but that little skirt is saying, ‘Yes, yes, me horny.’ Or C: She’s living her G-D life, and it has nothing to do with you! And the answer is?”
“I’m gonna say ‘C,'” Jost replies.
“Yes! Leave her alone!” Claire shouts in frustration.