Smoke billows from Trump Tower in NYC as fire injures 2

New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower’s heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York said the fire started at around 7 a.m. ET Monday at the building, which contains U.S. President Donald Trump’s home and business offices.

WATCH: Firefighters responded to a fire on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City https://t.co/LnII0XquRZpic.twitter.com/yyJLEPC50K — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 8, 2018

Fire officials said a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire at the building, which is located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president’s son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing “an incredible job.”

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — @EricTrump

CBC | World News