Sia Releases New Single 'Move Your Body' Weeks After Filing for Divorce

Sia is moving on.

The 41-year-old singer released a new single, “Move Your Body,” on Friday, just weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, Erik Lang.

Sia, whose real name is Sia Furler, filed for divorce from Lang in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple, who were married for two years and have no children, announced they were separating on Dec. 7.

“After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” Sia and Lang said in a statement issued to ET. “We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

