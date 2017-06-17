Shawn Mendes Slays the Runway During Armani's Men's Fashion Week Show in Italy

Shawn Mendes hits the runway!

The 18-year-old singer walked in the Emporio Armani show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 in Milan, Italy on Saturday.

Mendes wore a head-to-toe black ensemble with a fierce red flower on his shirt. He paired the look with a black watch from Armani’s new smartwatch collection.

Before making his debut on the runway, Mendes was named the face of Armani’s first-ever touchscreen smartwatch collection, called “Connected.”

In the new Armani smartwatch campaign, Mendes uses the watch to a play a remix of his single, “Mercy,” while also showing off this dance moves.

