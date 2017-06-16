Shania Twain Releases First Single in 5 Years, Announces Release Date of Her New Album— June 16, 2017
After a very long wait, Shania Twain fans can finally revel in some new music.
The country singer released her first single in five years on Thursday with the aptly named song “Life’s About to Get Good,” an upbeat anthem celebrating life’s unexpected adventures.
The 51-year-old GRAMMY winner dropped the new song to announce the release date of her upcoming album, NOW, her first album since Up!, released in 2002.
NOW will hit shelves and digital platforms Sept. 29, and will be released as a standard version containing 12 tracks, and a deluxe 16-track version as well.
Twain spoke with ET about her upcoming album back in April, where she said she’s excited to be “kicking off the summer with a new song, and then I’m finishing the summer with the release of the album.”
“I wrote the whole album myself, so it’s a real statement of independence,” she explained. “Creative independence is something that I haven’t had in a really long time. It was really scary taking that leap… The first single is so optimistic and hopeful — regardless of how bad life could get. I really needed that message.”
