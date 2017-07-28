Shania Twain Pays Tribute to 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' in New Music Video for 'Life's About to Get Good'

Shania Twain has still got it going on!

The 51-year-old country singer released the music video for her new single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” from her forthcoming album, Now, on Thursday, which pays tribute to her 1997 smash hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain on First Album in 15 Years, Overcoming ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce and Losing Her Voice

The video begins with Twain walking on the beach and then switches to her home, where she’s greeted by a handful of people who start to brighten up her home and life. While they clean out her closet, the GRAMMY winner puts on her iconic “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” black corset, miniskirt and over-sized white shirt. Looking good, Shania!

“Life’s About to Get Good” is an upbeat track that celebrates life’s unexpected adventures and getting over being “shattered” from a previous relationship. In Twain’s case, the previous relationship was the singer’s 16-year marriage to music producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, who reportedly cheated on her with her best friend at the time.

In the video, the country queen takes a stab at her ex-husband, removing him from a picture of the two together.

[embedded content]

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain Gushes About Meeting Blake Shelton & Gets Major Love From Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’

Last month, ET spoke with Twain about her upcoming album — her first in 15 years – where she revealed that she “wrote all of the music myself” and opened up about how her “traumatizing” divorce and parent’s death affected her, as well as inspired her new music.

See what Twain had to say in the video below. Now will be released on Sept. 29.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music