Shana Flynn scores 3 to lead Canada over Haiti at U-20 women's tournament

​Shana Flynn scored three goals as Canada beat Haiti 4-0 on Monday to win Group A at the CONCACAF women’s under-20 soccer championship in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago.

Tanya Boychuk had the other goal for Canada (3-0), which advanced to the semifinal round with the win. The Canadians outscored their opposition 11-2 in the group stage.

Flynn wasted no time putting Canada in control of the game, scoring her three goals before the contest was 18 minutes old. She made it 1-0 at the five-minute mark before giving the Canadians a two-goal advantage just two minutes later.

She made it a 3-0 contest at the 18-minute mark. Boychuk registered her goal after 82 minutes.

Canada will have to wait until Tuesday to learn of its semifinal opponent as Mexico and the United States will meet to determine the top two placings in Group B. The Canadians will face the second-place team in Group B in semifinal action Friday.

“This win puts us firmly in the driver’s seat going into the semifinal so we are really happy with the result,” said Canadian team, head coach Bev Priestman. “We now have three days to get ready for the semifinal, so we will be focusing on getting the players rested so they are physically and mentally ready for whoever we face.”

CBC | Soccer News