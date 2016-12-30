Shakira's Son Sings Sports Chant With Soccer Star Dad Gerard Pique in Super Cute Instagram Video

Shakira and longtime partner Gerard Pique have one adorable soccer fan on their hands.

Pique, who plays as a centre-back for FC Barcelona, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a super cute video of himself and his 3-year-old son, Milan, singing his soccer club’s traditional chant song, “1899.”

The 29-year-old soccer star captioned the video with lyrics from the beloved chant, “1899, neix el club que porto al cor.” The lyrics translate to “[In] 1899, was born the club I carry in my heart,” honoring the year FC Barcelona was founded.

Pique and the Colombian pop superstar, who began dating in 2010, welcomed Milan in January 2013. The couple later welcomed their second son, Sasha, in January 2015.

Last month, the entire family stepped out together to attend the Estrella Catalan Sports Awards in Barcelona, Spain, where Pique was being honored for his successful soccer career. Check out the video below for a look at the adorable family’s fun night out.