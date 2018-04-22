'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Is Married

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is a married woman!

The Shahs of Sunset star and her fiancé, Tommy Feight, tied the knot at the Jeremy hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, ET has learned. The couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family, including Javid’s Bravo co-stars.

The 45-year-old reality star got engaged to the marketing professional in 2015 after over a year of dating. Shortly after the news became public, Javid showed off her massive sparkler on her Instagram account.

“Long a$ $ day 🙏 of fun with wit my bae,” she wrote alongside a selfie and her boyfriend.

The couple had been planning their perfect wedding for quite some time now. ET caught up with Javid last year at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies’ annual Mother’s Day luncheon, where she opened up about what she wanted on her big day.

“We know so far it’ll be 200 guests, hopefully less,” Javid spilled at the time. “I think the lower number, the sexier. It will be local [and] in less than a year. That’s the most I can go.”

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

Congratulations, MJ and Tommy!

