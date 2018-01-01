Serena Williams Shares Her 10 Favorite Videos of Daughter Alexis Olympia

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Serena Williams is closing out 2017 with a look back at the first four months of newborn daughter Alexis Olympia’s life. The tennis star, who has been sharing highlights from a big professional and personal year, ended her recap with a spotlight on her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian. “My final top 10 moment of 2017. Of course includes @olympiaohanian they say save the best for last. I could not choose so I just choose 10 random videos. They all were so cute to me,” Williams wrote on…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed