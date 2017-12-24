Serena Williams set for return to tennis after maternity leave

Serena Williams is set to make her return to competitive tennis at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Saturday.

The 36-year-old hadn’t played since defeating sister, Venus, in the Australian Open final last January. It was learned afterwards that Williams was eight weeks pregnant at the time of her Open-era record 23rd singles Grand Slam title.

Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September.

The American will play 2017 French Open champion, Jelena Ostapenko, in the first women’s matchup in the history of the exhibition event.

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams said in a statement.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event.”

Williams has yet to announce a decision on the Australian Open but tournament director, Craig Tiley, says it’s very likely that she’ll compete.

Currently ranked 22nd in the world, Williams won’t need a wildcard to gain entry.

CBC | Sports News