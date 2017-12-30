Serena Williams Plays Her First Game Since Giving Birth, Reflects on Her Top Moments of 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Serena Williams is back! The 36-year-old tennis pro returned to the sport on Saturday to play her first match since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September. Williams, who rocked the court in an all-black ensemble, lost 10-5 to Jelena Ostapenko in a first-to-10 tiebreak in Abu Dhabi after an even first two sets. William last won a game in January, when she beat her sister, Venus, in the Australian Open final; it was later revealed that she was nine weeks pregnant when she…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed