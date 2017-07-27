Selma Blair Celebrates Son Arthur's 6th Birthday — See the Sweet Pic!

Selma Blair commemorated her little boy’s sixth birthday with a heartfelt message and a sweet snapshot.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate son Arthur Saint’s special day with a heartwarming black-and-white photo of the birthday boy about to make a wish and blow out the candle on his cupcake.

“Happy sixth!! Birthday! #arthursaint you have my heart. You are my light,” the 45-year-old American Crime Story star captioned the cute pic.

Blair shares Arthur with her ex-fiancé, Jason Bleick. The former couple, who began dating in 2010, welcomed their son in 2011. They later ended their engagement in September 2012.

Blair — who is getting ready to head back to TV with the upcoming series reboot of the 1980s cult classic Heathers– has frequently taken to Instagram to share some of her sweet mother-son moments, and the pair couldn’t be more adorable together.

