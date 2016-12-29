Selena Gomez to Collaborate With Paulina Rubio on New Duet

Selena Gomez appears to be leveraging her return to music.

Mexican singer Paulina Rubio that she’ll be collaborating with the 24-year-old pop star on a single for her upcoming album, set to be released some time next year. “My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez,” Rubio, 45, revealed to Vanidades magazine. “I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable.”

This news comes just a week after Gomez was photographed in the recording studio with songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels.

The “Good For You” singer made her return to the spotlight in November at the American Music Awards, where she delivered a heartfelt speech. “I think it’s safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not,” she confided. “And I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside, and I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

Gomez’s public appearance came several months after she announced that she was taking “time off” from her career to deal with issues of depression and anxiety stemming from her battle with lupus.

