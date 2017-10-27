News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Selena Gomez Tears Up Talking About How Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Saved Her Life: Watch

— October 27, 2017

“My kidneys were just done,” Gomez told Today‘s Savannah Guthrie in teaser clip for their upcoming sit-down. “That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life.”

She continued, “That was the day I came home and I found out. And [Raisa] volunteered and did it.”

When Guthrie suggested that her devoted friend “saved her life,” the “Wolves” singer didn’t hesitate.

“Because she did. That’s it,” Gomez stated in the snippet. 

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿