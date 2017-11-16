News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Selena Gomez Preps for First Performance Since Kidney Transplant, Returns to Old Date Spot With Justin Bieber

— November 16, 2017

Selena Gomez has a big weekend ahead of her, but in the meantime, she has Justin Bieber by her side. 

The 25-year-old singer-actress will be hitting the stage at Sunday’s American Music Awards, and in anticipation of her first performance since her kidney transplant, she posted a video of her gearing up for the event. 

“My first performance in over a year,” she wrote on Instagram. “The AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now ‘Wolves.’ This Sunday.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿