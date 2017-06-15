Selena Gomez Crushes on a Farrah Fawcett Lookalike in '70s-Themed 'Bad Liar' Video, Teases 'Fetish'— June 15, 2017
Selena Gomez Crushes on a Farrah Fawcett Lookalike in ’70s-Themed ‘Bad Liar’ Video, Teases ‘Fetish’
Selena Gomez’s new video for “Bad Liar” is definitely giving her fans something to talk about.
Gomez released the video on Wednesday, featuring the baby-faced singer playing a high school student as well as three other characters — her father, her mother and her father’s fellow teacher with whom he’s developed a flirtation with. The video, directed by Jesse Peretz, who’s helmed episodes of Girls and Orange Is the New Black, notably has a vague ending, and teases more to come.
As Gomez covertly caresses a photo of the bombshell teacher getting close to her dad — which is really Gomez sporting a Farrah Fawcett-style blonde wig — the video fades out to the words “coming soon” and “fetish.” Gomez then stares into the camera and mouths the word fetish, though there’s no sound.
WATCH: Selena Gomez on ’13 Reasons Why’ Backlash, ‘Empowering’ Second Season and Recording New Music
On her Instagram on Tuesday, Gomez referred to the “Bad Liar” video as a “film.”
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
WATCH: Selena Gomez Indulges in a Cheesecake Before The Weeknd’s Concert, Couple Go on Racy Dinner Date
Gomez has been busy promoting her new single with multiple press appearances and show-stopping outfits, and on Thursday, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a top that flaunted major sideboob.
Watch below: