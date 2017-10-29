Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Reunite for a Solo Breakfast Together

Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, dated on and off from 2011 to 2014, and the “Wolves” singer is now dating The Weeknd. Last week, a source told ET that the meeting between the exes at her home was strictly platonic. According to our source, the two were with a group of mutual friends from their church, and it isn’t the first time the two have reconnected since their breakup.

“Selena is still with The Weeknd, and she only sees Justin as a friend,” the source said. “Selena is the one who got Justin involved in this church. It was her attempt to help turn his life around, and it really did help. He’s really committed to it and has formed a strong network. So, they have a lot of mutual friends now from that.”

