See Taylor Swift's Evolution in ET's 'When We First Met'

Swift’s relationship with Perry has definitely changed over the years — and so has her opinion of boys!

“I write all my own songs, so I’m inspired mostly by boys, honestly. But I don’t date much, so I’m not getting heartbroken a lot,” she told ET in 2008, before her romances with Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and Joe Alwyn.

Though Swift has remained tight-lipped on her current beau, in 2012, her love life was still an open book. “They never go into this like, ‘I really want to ask you out, but could you not write songs about us?’ They say that when we’re breaking up. ‘You better not write a song about this!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I won’t!’ and then I do,'” she confessed.

In 2014, between her relationships with Styles and Harris, however, Swift was happy to be “free and independent.” “When I tell people how happy I am to be alone and to be living my life on my own terms, and to be free and independent and empowered, the first thing they say to me is, ‘Oh, don’t worry. You’ll find someone.’ And that is so not the point!” she said. “What if your life completes itself?”

