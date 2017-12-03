'SEAL Team' Actor AJ Buckley Reveals the Sex Of His Twins (Exclusive)

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

AJ Buckley and his wife Abigail Ochse are having twin boys! The SEAL Team actor and his wife revealed the news during a gender reveal party attended by family and friends at their home in Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday. Buckley’s SEAL Team co-stars David Boreanaz, Toni Trucks, and Neil Brown Jr. joined the celebration. “I could not be more excited to welcome two more to the Buckley Clan,” Buckley tells ET exclusively. Photo: Kate Hauschka The couple, who are also…

