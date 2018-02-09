Scott Disick Gets Grilled by Kris Jenner About His Relationship With Sofia Richie

Kris Jenner is curious about Scott Disick’s relationship status.

In a sneak preview of Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s mother asks her daughter’s ex if he’s exclusive with anyone in particular.

“What’s going on? Are you dating?” Kris inquires. “Sure,” Scott replies.

“Are you dating one person? Just one?” the 62-year-old momager further pries. “Yeah. It’s something new,” he admits.

Continuing the line of questioning, Kris asks, “Are you going steady?”

“I guess that’s what the kids are calling it,” Scott responds.

When Kris finally outright asks the father of three if he’s dating model Sofia Richie, he coyly confesses, “I mean, I guess you know who it is.”

That’s when Kris calls out the couple’s 15-year age difference. “Wait, so how old is she?” she asks. “Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age? 20?”

When Scott reveals that Sofia is 19, Kris responds by comparing his relationship to her first marriage to Rob Kardashian, Sr. “You’re 34? OK, so I was 17 and Robert was 12 years older],” she notes. “You were underage, she’s not,” Scott reacts.

“Touche,” Kris responds.

Scott and Sofia are still going strong. On Thursday night, the two were spotted in matching camouflage outfits while leaving Nobu in Malibu, California.

The date night comes just a few days after Kourtney — who has three kids with Scott — was spotted out with her 24-year-old model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, grabbing a green drink in Los Angeles.

