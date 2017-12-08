Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Pack on the PDA for the Cameras — See the Pics!

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are all smiles! The lovebirds stepped out as a couple for multiple art events in Miami Beach, Florida, this week, seemingly playing it up for the photographers who were snapping their pics. On Wednesday, Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, coordinated ensembles for DuJour’s Jason Binn And WellNEST Celebrate Miami Beach’s Art Basel Kick-Off at The Confidante. The blond beauty wore a chic black mini dress with strappy heels, while her beau sported black slacks, matching…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed