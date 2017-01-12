Scientists identify missing mass in Earth’s core

Scientists have a good handle on what makes up the Earth’s crust, but we have direct access to the crust. It only makes sense we can characterize it. The core is a different story. Contrary to what the money-losing 2003 film “The Core” would have you believe, we have no way to access the Earth’s core directly. Thus, it’s been hard to characterize, and we haven’t been able to account for all its mass. Now, a new study from researchers at Tohoku University in Japan may have identified the core’s missing mass as silicon.

The Earth consists of four general sections, the outermost being the crust (that’s where we live). Below that is the mantle, which makes up the bulk of Earth’s volume. The core is around 2,200 miles in diameter, but it is usually separated into the outer and inner core. It’s the inner core is 760 miles in diameter, and it is this region that is of particular interest to scientists. While it’s incredibly hot at more than 5,400 degrees Celsius, the pressure from all the layers pushing down on it make it a solid ball. The outer core is a highly viscous fluid. We know the inner core is mostly composed of nickel and iron in a 10-85% split. It’s that missing 5% that is the topic of research in the study from Tohoku University.

Since we cannot examine the core of the Earth directly, the best way to study it is to monitor how seismic waves pass through this region. In order to assess different elements as components of the core, the Tohoku University team basically created a scale model of it in the laboratory. They used samples of nickel and iron and mixed in silicon. The resulting alloy was subjected to high temperature and pressure like it would experience in the inner core. The behavior of this alloy was a good match for the seismic data acquired from observing the Earth’s core.

Lead researcher Eiji Ohtani has said he believes the full 5% of missing mass can be explained by silicon dissolved in the nickel-iron core. The presence (or not) of silicon in the core tells us a great deal about where all the elements were distributed when Earth formed some 4.5 billion years ago. Some scientists have put forward oxygen as a major component of the core. If all the missing core mass is explained by silicon, then the other layers would have been relatively rich in oxygen. The research was only just presented at the American Geophysical Union meeting, so now it’s up to other teams to replicate or refute the data.

