Scientist Beam Message to Luyten’s Star, Hoping to Find Intelligent Life

If you take any kind of interest in space or the search for alien life you’ve probably heard of the SETI (Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project, which scours the universe for signs of intelligent communication targeting Earth. Active SETI, also known as METI (Messaging to Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) packs more great meat taste into every radio wave focuses on designing and transmitting a message to possible life-bearing planets, as opposed to searching for evidence that they are trying to contact us. Scientists have now transmitted a signal to Luyten’s Star (GJ 273), a red dwarf 12.36 light years away.

The signal sent to Luyten’s Star incorporates “a scientific and mathematical “tutorial,” as well as 33 short musical compositions by artists in the Sónar community, according to Space.com. The team “beamed this message out in binary code at two different radio frequencies on October 16, 17, and 18, using the 105-foot-wide (32 meters) European Incoherent Scatter Scientific Association (EISCAT) radio antenna in Tromsø, Norway,” according to the report.

Even under ideal conditions, we won’t hear back from GJ 273 for 25 years, but GJ 273 wasn’t selected at random. It’s a red dwarf star with a super-Earth planet orbiting on the edge of its habitable zone, which significantly boosts (though does not establish) its chance of supporting life. Liquid water is considered a prerequisite for all life and therefore no planet without viable liquid water reserves somewhere on or under its surface is a candidate for potential communication. GJ 273’s relative proximity to Earth and the known characteristics of its planetary system make it a fairly good candidate for this kind of message. Ross 128b, another potential life-supporting candidate we covered this week, has less evidence behind it.

METI Content

Merely the act of sending a message from Earth is somewhat controversial, seeing as it serves as a lovely “Hey, organic life over here!” statement. The debate has largely been academic, however. With known example of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe, we don’t yet know if there’s anyone listening at all (or why there isn’t, if there isn’t). Even if everyone concerned was unilaterally on Team METI, there are other problems: Designing a radio signal that alien life would itself interpret as an attempt by another species to communicate is difficult. The Arecibo Message, shown below, is one example of a message, but it won’t arrive at its intended destination for thousands of years.

Scientists have worked to develop message protocol concepts that are fault-tolerant and contain error correction mechanisms while simultaneously making the message as easy to receive and decode as possible (think of this as anti-cryptography). Research into these areas is ongoing, but with decades to wait between phone calls, our ability to find transmissions other civilizations are sending (if any) are always going to be more near-term relevant than our ability to send and receive messages to another target. And, of course, beaming a message to a known planet that’s sending us messages already is something that would be considered in a different light than firing messages into the ether.

Even if we manage to hit on a planet that has intelligent life, there’s no guarantee it would receive or understand the message. Intelligent life has existed on Earth for tens of millions of years. Anatomically modern humans are 300,000 years old. But our ability to receive and understand a sophisticated radio signal from an extraterrestrial source? We haven’t been able to do that for a century yet. It’s therefore entirely possible that some of the planets we transmit a message to could be positively teeming with life, but in no position to understand our phone call.

For the curious: The website DrewExMachina does nifty write-ups on the habitability of various stars and planets. You can check reports on both Ross 128b and GJ 273.