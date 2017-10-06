'Scandal' Star Katie Lowes Welcomes Son — See the First Pic of Her 'Baby Gladiator!'

Congrats to Katie Lowes!

The 36-year-old actress announced the birth of her first child, a son named Albee Shapiro, just in time for the premiere of Scandal‘s final season on Thursday.

“Baby’s‪ ‬first #Scandal Thursday‪!” Lowes captioned the adorable first photo of her baby boy.‬ “@shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator.”

