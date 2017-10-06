'Scandal' Star Katie Lowes Welcomes Son — See the First Pic of Her 'Baby Gladiator!'— October 6, 2017
Congrats to Katie Lowes!
The 36-year-old actress announced the birth of her first child, a son named Albee Shapiro, just in time for the premiere of Scandal‘s final season on Thursday.
“Baby’s first #Scandal Thursday!” Lowes captioned the adorable first photo of her baby boy. “@shappyshaps and I are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator.”
Tagged with: 'Baby 'Scandal' first Gladiator' Katie Lowes Star Welcomes