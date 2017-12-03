News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

'Saturday Night Live's Female Stars Tackle Sexual Harassment in Darkly Ironic Music Video 'Welcome to Hell'

— December 3, 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

In the guise of a saccharine-sweet, Katy Perry-esque music video, Saturday Night Livecastmembers Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and host Saoirse Ronan had a message for all the men in America who are just now realizing the ever-present, relentless horror and reality of sexual harassment and assault that women have been facing in our country for, well, ever. Rocking pastel and neon outfits, the women performed a mind-blowing and darkly ironic song about the realities of sexual…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿