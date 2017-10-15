'Saturday Night Live' Takes Aim At Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Pulls No Punches With Biting Commentary
— October 15, 2017
“Somehow, I don’t think that’s going to help anybody,” Jost said. “He doesn’t need sex rehab, he needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it’s a prison.”
Che went on to explain why the scandal was a difficult subject to tackle for Saturday Night Live and comics in general.
“This is a tough spot for a comedian, because it’s so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like him,” Che said, referring to a photo of Weinstein. “He looks like chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair.”
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Full Text Feed
'Saturday Night Live' Takes Aim At Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Pulls No Punches With Biting Commentary— October 15, 2017
“Somehow, I don’t think that’s going to help anybody,” Jost said. “He doesn’t need sex rehab, he needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it’s a prison.”
Che went on to explain why the scandal was a difficult subject to tackle for Saturday Night Live and comics in general.
“This is a tough spot for a comedian, because it’s so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like him,” Che said, referring to a photo of Weinstein. “He looks like chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair.”
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Full Text Feed