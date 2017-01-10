Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz Snap Selfies Together, Inspire All the Friendship Goals

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz pose at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ on Aug. 4, 2008. Photo: Getty Images

How do we get an invite to join this squad?

Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek excited fans when they posed for selfies together and further confirmed that their friendship is still going strong.

“Good #friends are forever. #spain #mexico #penelopecruz,” Hayek posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Cruz also shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her friend, writing: “Buenos días! #friends #forever