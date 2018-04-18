'S.W.A.T.'s' Kenny Johnson Shares the Screen With Real-Life Daughter — Watch the Cute Moment! (Exclusive)

It’s a family affair on S.W.A.T.

On Thursday’s episode, titled “Patrol,” star Kenny Johnson shares the screen with his real-life 8-year-old daughter, Angelica, who plays a young girl named Kelly in the community that his character, Sergeant Dominique Luca, and the S.W.A.T. team are helping. Only ET has the exclusive sneak peek at the sweet father-daughter moment, in which Sergeant Luca asks the young girl if she wants to hit the siren on the S.W.A.T. truck.

“It was surreal to shoot with Angelica and it felt magical. I was on a cloud. She was so in the moment and it was fun to see her process and then play off her,” Johnson tells ET of working with his daughter. “It was as pure of an acting experience as I’ve ever had. She was incredibly in the moment and instinctual. We can learn so much through children.”

The 54-year-old actor shared a glimpse of the prep work he and his daughter did before it came time to film the scene, which also includes S.W.A.T. co-star Jay Harrington as Sergeant Deacon Kay.

“She loved listening to me as I explained a situation. We worked together every day on the scene before shooting day and she takes direction incredibly well,” Johnson says. “She’s been studying my process for years and follows my lead. She always says to me, ‘Daddy, I don’t care about anything as long as I get to work with you.’ She was great with the other kids in her scenes and just loves being on sets. Nothing makes her nervous. She’s incredibly honed in!”

In the second exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Hondo (Shemar Moore) confronts his resentment toward his ailing father, Daniel (guest star Obba Babatundé), when he and his sister, Briana (guest star Gabrielle Dennis), are tasked with persuading him that he is no longer fit to be living alone due to his declining health.

When Hondo pays a visit to his father at his favorite restaurant, the tension between father and son is thick. Hondo makes it clear that he only has enough time to talk to him, but his dad pushes him to sit down and have some dessert. “Let’s not forget who the damn father is and who the damn son is,” Hondo’s father bites back. “Sit down.”

