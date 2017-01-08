Ryan Reynolds and Amy Schumer Have Some Fun With Their Golden Globes Seats — See the Pics!

Ryan Reynolds and Amy Schumer are as excited as their fans to be sitting near one another at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Deadpool star and the 35-year-old comedian excitedly shared on Instagram that they will be enjoying the awards show together. Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are sitting in front of Schumer and her Snatched co-star, Goldie Hawn.

“Fun with friends! #goldenglobes,” Schumer posted on Saturday while posing behind Lively and Reynolds’ seating assignments, which included photos of the actors.

Reynolds shared a similar pic of himself posing in front of Schumer and Hawn’s seats, writing: “Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes.”

Schumer was nominated for a Golden Globe last year for her part in Trainwreck, and will be presenting at this year’s awards ceremony. Meanwhile, Reynolds is nominated for his first Golden Globe for his leading role in Deadpool.

The 40-year-old actor recently received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and his family was on hand to celebrate with him. “Normally we don’t drop the whole family out like this, but I just thought I’d regret this in 20 years if I didn’t have my kids here as well,” he told ET of having his wife and two daughters at the ceremony. “So we all, we decided collectively just to come down here in one big movement and be a part of this.”

ET – Latest Stories