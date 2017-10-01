Ryan Gosling Can't Stop Bragging About Saving Jazz in Hilarious 'SNL' Monologue, Gets Schooled by Emma Stone

Ryan Gosling hosted the Saturday Night Live season 43 premiere, and he made sure to brag about some of his recent accomplishments.

“I haven’t felt this excited since I saved Jazz,” Gosling told the cheering crowd, referring to his popular role as a jazz pianist in last year’s La La Land. “You guys know I saved jazz right?… I guess it was dying and I saved it?”

“More importantly I have a new moving coming out called Blade Runner 2049, with Harrison Ford. It’s very exciting, and yes, for those of you who are curious, I was the last person who thought I could save jazz,” He explained. “I was like, ‘Me? Ryan Gosling? A white kid from Canada? I guess I can try and save jazz.’ So, I did.”

“The first day of shooting on Blade Runner, I met Harrison Ford, and the walked right up to me and looked me in the eye and said, ‘Ryan? What the hell is jazz?'” Gosling recounted, before “breaking down” what jazz really is by sitting down at a piano and giving a hilariously reductive explanation of the complex musical art form.

