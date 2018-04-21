Russia says not yet served with Democrat lawsuit over alleged collusion with Trump campaign

Russia has not been officially notified about the U.S. Democratic Party’s lawsuit over the results of the 2016 presidential election in the United States, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The Democratic Party sued the Russian government, U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign and WikiLeaks on Friday, charging that they carried out a wide-ranging conspiracy to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In its federal lawsuit, the Democratic National Committee said that top officials in Trump’s campaign conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and tilt the election to Trump by hacking Democratic Party computers.

The Russian ministry said it had learned about the lawsuit from the media and that it was too early to speak about the nature of the actions Russia might take in connection with the move.

“If this information is true, it seems to be a kind of attempt by the Democrats to justify their defeat,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Russia has denied the allegations of meddling in the U.S. presidential election campaign and says they are a politically motivated attempt to tarnish its image and worsen its relations with the West.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News