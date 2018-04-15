Robert De Niro & Ben Stiller Recreate Iconic 'Meet the Parents' Scene in Epic 'SNL' Cold Open

While Alec Baldwin didn’t turn up to reprise his recurring impression of President Donald Trump, this weekend’s Saturday Night Live didn’t slack when it came to getting some huge celeb guest stars – kicking things off with Ben Stiller making a surprise appearance as Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Stiller’s Cohen nervously joined Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) and Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) days after the FBI raided his office in connection with Cohen paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $ 130,000, allegedly to buy her silence regarding her claim that she had a sexual affair with the president.

In the amazing cold open, Sessions and Pence sympathized with Cohen – who laments, “You know how much evidence I have in my office? I’m Donald Trump’s lawyer. I have an entire hard drive that’s just labeled ‘Yikes!'” – before sending him off to speak with special investigator Robert Mueller.

Stiller was lead into a room with little more than a chair and a table with a polygraph machine. Moments later, Robert De Niro stepped out (with some pretty amazing facial prosthetics) as Mueller, who strapped Stiller into the lie detector for an amazing re-creation of one of the most memorable scenes from their blockbuster 2000 comedy Meet the Parents.

After some warm-up questions, Mueller told Cohen about how his investigation has been using codenames for the politicians they’ve been looking into. For example, he said Trump’s codename used to be “Putin’s Little Bitch,” but it’s since changed to “Stormy’s Little Bitch.”

As for Cohen, his codename was simply “Dead Man Walking.”

[embedded content]

The two also made a direct reference to the lie detector scene in Meet the Parents when Mueller asked Cohen if he’d ever threatened anyone.

“Directly? No, but let’s just say I’ve cut a lot of letters out of a lot of magazines,” Stiller’s Cohen said. “I was just tryin’ to milk some information outta people. So what?”

“Did you say ‘milk?”” De Niro’s Mueller asked.

“Yeah, like with a cow, or a goat. Or a cat,” Stiller’s Cohen replied, trying to stifle a laugh. “I mean you can milk anything with nipples.”

“Really? I have nipples, can you milk me, Mr. Cohen?” De Niro’s Mueller asked to the cheer of the audience.

Fitting in one last reference to the beloved comedy, Mueller promised Cohen, “We’re gonna catch all you little fockers.”

Saturday Night Live returns with Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover serving as host – while also performing as the night’s musical guest under his stage Childish Gambino – on May 5 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

