Rob and Bryiana Dyrdek Expecting a Baby Girl — Watch Their Amazing Gender Reveal!

Skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, and his wife Bryiana, have some excellent secret-keeping friends.

The couple, who already have a son together — 9-month-old Kodah — was genuinely surprised by the pink confetti exploding out of the gender reveal balloon when they popped it at a party to announce the sex of their second child, over the weekend.

WATCH: Happy Father’s Day to These First-Time Celebrity Dads!

“It’s a girl!!!” the 42-year-old Ridiculousness host wrote on Instagram, captioning a slow-motion video of the moment the balloon popped. ”We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family.”

Bryiana shared several of her own updates to social media, explaining how much the couple had wanted a daughter to add to their family. In one post, the 25-year-old former Playboy model detailed the romantic “at-home date” she orchestrated and the gifts she gave to Rob to reveal she was pregnant again.

“Ever since that night, he’s been praying for a little girl and yesterday we learned that prayer has been answered!” she wrote.

NEWS: Rob Dyrdek Remembers Friend & Co-Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin: ‘My Heart is Broken’

The happy news for the couple comes not long after a sadder time — in May, Rob lost his long-time friend and former co-star, Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, reportedly to a heart attack.

See how he remembered his friend in the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories