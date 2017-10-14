Reinhart admitted she had a crush on the person at the time, but he allegedly tried to force himself on her during a date.



“I had to stop him and say ‘​no, I don’t want that,​’​ and ​’​I can’t do that.​,'” she wrote. ​”​I physically walked away from the situation before it could get any worse. I remember feeling like this was a scene right out of a horror movie,” she wrote.



According to Reinhart, the alleged perpetrator also tried to drive her back to his place after she refused his advances.



“And I knew if I made it there, something bad was going to happen to me,” she​ continued.



After returning home, Reinhart claims he “refused to talk” to her on set, and that she was made to feel guilty for turning him down.

