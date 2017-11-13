Rita Ora’s Bathrobe to Demi Lovato’s Sheer Pants: See the Top 5 Craziest Looks at the MTV EMAs: Pics!— November 13, 2017
Demi Lovato
After wowing in her cleavage-baring plaid red carpet style, the 25-year-old pop singer slayed on the stage, singing her hit songs “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me.” For the powerful performances, the former Disney star wore a belted black top and shimmery sheer pants that left little to the imagination. #SNS
