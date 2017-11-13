News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Rita Ora’s Bathrobe to Demi Lovato’s Sheer Pants: See the Top 5 Craziest Looks at the MTV EMAs: Pics!

— November 13, 2017

Demi Lovato

After wowing in her cleavage-baring plaid red carpet style, the 25-year-old pop singer slayed on the stage, singing her hit songs “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me.” For the powerful performances, the former Disney star wore a belted black top and shimmery sheer pants that left little to the imagination. #SNS

Prior to her awards show appearance, ET spoke exclusively with Lovato about her love life and more. Check it out:

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿