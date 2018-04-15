Rihanna Commands Attention at Coachella Party — See the Pics

Rihanna is workin’ it!

The 30-year-old “Diamonds” singer commanded attention at the Fenty X PUMA Drippin event, which launched the summer ’18 collection, in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday. Rihanna looked sporty in oversized black pants with a hot pink and black shirt, yellow heels and clear rose-colored sunglasses. Her hair was in a chin-length bob and she wore gold hoop earrings.

Surround by a group of people, cameras caught RiRi as she arrived to the shindig and made her way into the party. She later posed in front of baby blue and yellow spray painted tires and a Fenty X PUMA pink sign.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA

Also at the event was Fifth Harmony singer Normani, as well as Iggy Azalea who was only feet away from Tyga. The “Fancy” rapper and Tyga were spotted getting cozy the night before at another party and also enjoyed The Weeknd’s Coachella set together.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA

John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA

Meanwhile earlier in the day, Rihanna brought a little ’60s flair to the festival in a coordinated baby blue look. “The 60s started it. #chella18,” she captioned a snap of her look on Instagram.

ET caught up with Rihanna last year during the launch of Fenty Beauty, where she talked about being “realistic” with her flaws and why the “sky’s the limit” when it comes to her looks. Watch below to hear what she shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicki Minaj Parties With Shania Twain and Timothee Chalamet at Coachella — See the Pics

Kendall Jenner DJs Coachella After-Party While Sisters Couple Up With Their Boyfriends

Justin Bieber Hangs Out With Yodeling Kid at Coachella After Predicting His Performance

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News