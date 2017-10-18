'RHOC' Star Meghan King Edmonds' Stepdaughter Hayley Suffering PTSD After Surviving Vegas Shooting (Exclusive)

“She was so lucky to come out totally unscathed, physically, but the emotional and mental healing process will go on for years and years,” King continued. “But we’re just so thankful that she just ran. She just ran and ran and ran and didn’t stop running. Her roommate actually grabbed her, and was like, ‘No, let’s go,’ ’cause Haley wanted to lay down, but her roommate was like, ‘No, we’ve got to keep going.'”

King went on to reveal that Hayley is seeking treatment after the trauma.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed