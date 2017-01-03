Posted on by

Referee assists Czech Republic goal against Canada

And the referee gets the assist — his first of the tournament.

Kubus Jozef was questionably in the wrong place at the wrong time…depending on whether you’re asking team Canada or the Czech Republic. 

Nonetheless, the man in stripes was the most talked-about individual on the ice. 

The Slovakian referee’s unintentional assist put the Czech Republic on the board leaving the Canadians trailing early at the 2016 world junior hockey championships.

Just when you didn’t think it could get worse for Team Canada, fans began booing the team after the first period of play…

…in what seems to be an empty arena. 

Despite a tough break at the beginning of the game and a disappointing home crowd, team Canada was able to come back and defeat the Czech Republic 5-3. 

