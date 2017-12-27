‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Lizzie Rovsek Files for Divorce

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Real Housewives of Orange County star Lizzie Rovsek has filed for divorce from husband Christian Rovsek, ET has learned. The 37-year-old reality star filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Oct. 19. The pair tied the knot eight years ago and have two sons, Kingston and Preston. While the cute boys are frequently featured in the swimsuit designer’s social media posts, she hasn’t posted any photos with her husband recently. Rovsek starred in season nine of the Bravo reality series and…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed