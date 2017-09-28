'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd to File For Divorce From Husband Michael— September 28, 2017
In September 2016, Kelly opened up to ET about her reconciliation with Michael and how they’ve both grown emotionally.
“We’ve both gotten older, wiser, a little bit more patient with each other,” she said. “I realized, you know, if you’re with one a**hole, you might as well be with your a**hole husband with a kid.”
“You never know what’s going to happen in the future, but what I do want people to know is, it takes work,” she shared. “Relationships take work. I don’t want to get divorced.” Check out the video below to hear more.
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.